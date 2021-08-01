Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.18 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

