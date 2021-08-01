Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Stake Cut by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 117,365 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners comprises about 3.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $70,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

