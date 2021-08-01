SHIBA INU (SHIB) 1-Day Volume Tops $308.36 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $308.36 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.10 or 1.00399255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00837188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

