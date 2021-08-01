SHIELD Market Cap Tops $175,699.22 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 67.1% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $175,699.22 and approximately $98.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,972.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.18 or 0.06214405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.34 or 0.01323683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00351870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00124771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00585366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00353483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00293398 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

