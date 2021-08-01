Shield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00015786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $540,488.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00136399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,194.36 or 1.00034662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.46 or 0.00826754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

