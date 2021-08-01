ShipChain Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $461,481.02 and $88.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

