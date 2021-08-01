ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SWAV opened at $182.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

