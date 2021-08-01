Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAEYY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SAEYY stock remained flat at $$15.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

