Shopping Price Hits $31.87 on Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and $2.56 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $31.87 or 0.00079961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,825.34 or 0.99906893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00831549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 930,547 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

