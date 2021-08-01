Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Drops By 21.9%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AMTX opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.18. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth $245,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.