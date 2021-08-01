Short Interest in Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Increases By 31.4%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,017,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 773,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.3 days.

Shares of AFTPF opened at $73.50 on Friday. Afterpay has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFTPF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

