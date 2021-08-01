Short Interest in Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Declines By 24.6%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LQSIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468. Alcanna has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

