Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Rises By 33.3%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ALMTF opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.07.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
