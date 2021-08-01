Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Increases By 30.6%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CTXAF remained flat at $$20.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52. Ampol has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.29.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

