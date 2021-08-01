Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Increases By 28.6%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Shares of ARLUF opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

