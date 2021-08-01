Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Increases By 28.6%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.0 days.
Shares of ARLUF opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
