Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Rises By 30.7%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

