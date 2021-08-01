Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Decreases By 21.2%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

