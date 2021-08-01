Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Grows By 38.1%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXIM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

