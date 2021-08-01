Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Grows By 38.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.19 on Friday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.