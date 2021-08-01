Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Declines By 20.0%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 580,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.29. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 34,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 162,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

