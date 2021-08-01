Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Rises By 37.3%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $15.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
