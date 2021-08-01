Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Rises By 37.3%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 152,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

