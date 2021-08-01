Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Drops By 24.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MFL remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Friday. 19,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,636. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.