Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expands By 38.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

