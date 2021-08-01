Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Declines By 21.9%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

