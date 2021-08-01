Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Rises By 29.2%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 993,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Pharma by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Pharma by 1,015.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in China Pharma by 1,366.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 12,810,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,723. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

