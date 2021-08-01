Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Declines By 20.9%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 21,400,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR opened at $1.89 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.