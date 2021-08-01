Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Decreases By 22.2%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Several research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.