Short Interest in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Decreases By 22.8%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 13,930,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 2,698,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,486. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

