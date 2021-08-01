Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declines By 19.2%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 20.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 151,261 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

