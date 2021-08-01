Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Increases By 37.7%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,890,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 20,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,575,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.