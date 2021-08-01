Short Interest in ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Drops By 21.4%

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

CNVVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $13.14 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

