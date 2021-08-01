Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Decreases By 20.0%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPCY opened at $17.85 on Friday. CP ALL Public has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CP ALL Public from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

