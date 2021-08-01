Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Increases By 38.5%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have commented on CSRLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS CSRLF opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. CSR has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

