Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 21.5%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. Daily Journal has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $416.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.89.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

