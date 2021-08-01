Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 21.5%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of DJCO stock opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56. Daily Journal has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $416.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.89.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.