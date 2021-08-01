Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Rises By 27.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DWAHY traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

