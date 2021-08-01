Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Expands By 37.2%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

