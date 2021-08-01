Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Expands By 37.2%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS SBMSF opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
