Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Grows By 32.1%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADOC opened at $10.08 on Friday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.