Short Interest in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Declines By 22.7%

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 211,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NPO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,600,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

