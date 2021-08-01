Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreases By 18.9%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

