Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Declines By 20.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

