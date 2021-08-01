Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Grows By 34.2%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of FEN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.