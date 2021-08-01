Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Grows By 34.2%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of FEN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.