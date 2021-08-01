Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Drops By 20.7%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of FTC opened at $112.75 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $113.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

