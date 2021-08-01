Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 22.6%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

FRD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,303. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

