Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Declines By 21.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

FECCF stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

