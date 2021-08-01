Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Grows By 33.1%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: Federal Reserve

