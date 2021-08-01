Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Expands By 29.7%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $36.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

