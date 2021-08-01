Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expands By 30.5%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,583. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

