Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Decreases By 20.6%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heartland Express by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

