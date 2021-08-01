Short Interest in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expands By 29.8%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 9,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in IAMGOLD by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

