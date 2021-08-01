Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Drops By 24.9%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 56,720 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,380. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.83. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

